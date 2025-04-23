Apr 23, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
7 low-calorie desserts that taste amazing
Want something sugary but guilt-free? These desserts are flavourful, light, and low in calories. These 7 delicious, low-calorie desserts won't throw your diet off balance.
A simple yet delectable dessert under 150 calories is made with thick Greek yoghurt, fresh berries, and honey drizzled over.
Greek Yoghurt with Honey and Berries (150 kcal)
This gratifying, high-fiber, naturally sweetened custard is made with chia seeds soaked in unsweetened almond milk and vanilla.
Chia Seed Pudding with Almond Milk (170 kcal)
Dark chocolate-dipped frozen banana slices are a tasty, bite-sized treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra calories.
Frozen Banana Bites with Dark Chocolate (120 kcal)
A thin coating of natural peanut butter combined with crisp apple slices creates a satisfying and healthful crunchy, sweet, and salty combination.
Apple Slices with Peanut Butter (180 kcal)
Every soft, juicy bite of pears baked with a little honey and cinnamon adds a touch of warming spice and natural sweetness.
Baked Cinnamon Pears (130 kcal)
Made with fresh fruit and coconut water, these tropical and hydrating popsicles are ideal for post-workout snacks or warm days.
Coconut Water Popsicles (90 kcal)
In less than two minutes, you can indulge your chocolate cravings with this easy microwave mug cake made with oat flour, cocoa powder, and a sugar substitute.
Low-Cal Chocolate Mug Cake (190 kcal)
