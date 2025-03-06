7 lesser-known street foods in India you must try 

Mar 6, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
From Jharkhand's Dhuska to Kashmir's Farcha, here are seven lesser-known street foods you must give a try!
1. Sidu: A traditional Himachali delicacy, Sidu is steamed wheat flour bread, which contains stuffing of ghee, spices and flour. It can be enjoyed with meat dishes or chutney.
2. Farcha: A typical Kashmiri dish, Farcha is basically deep-fried chicken, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
3. Patra: Patra is a classic Gujarati dish, made with colocasia leaves and is coated with spicy gram flour paste.
4. Bihari Kebab: When in Bihar, don't forget to try Bihari Kebabs, made with finely minced meat and spices.
5. Dhuska: A popular Jharkhand dish, Dhuska is made with rice flour and Chana daal. It is served with spicy potato curry and chutney.
6. Chana chaat: A popular Old Delhi recipe, Chana chaat is made with a spicy mixture of chickpeas onions, chilies, tomatoes, and tangy spices.
7. Tamatar ki Chaat: From the busy streets of Varanasi, we're presenting to you Tamatar ki Chaat. A popular dish made with ripe tomatoes, potatoes and other veggies. It is served with a sprinkle of sev and chaat masala.
