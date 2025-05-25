May 25, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
7 laziest creatures in animal kingdom
While some animals prefer a slower pace, others are designed for speed and action. These easygoing animals have amazing energy-saving strategies. These are 7 of the world's most laziest creatures.
As the name states, the sloth spends the majority of its life hanging from trees, moving very slowly, and sleeping for up to 20 hours every day.
Sloth
Because of their low-energy eucalyptus diet, koalas only get 18 to 22 hours of sleep every day. They spend the remaining time munching and hardly moving.
Koala
Because they digest slowly, pythons can remain motionless for weeks after eating. By staying motionless and ambushing prey instead of pursuing it, they save energy.
Python
Nurse sharks, in contrast to many other fish, live on the bottom and rest for the majority of the day, only moving at night to hunt.
Nurse Shark
Opossums are known to "play dead" as a defence mechanism rather than using energy to evade predators, and they sleep for about eighteen hours every day.
Opossum
Pandas are low-energy creatures that, despite their size, spend most of their time sleeping or slowly eating bamboo.
Panda
Lions, who are frequently referred to as the "kings of rest," can sleep for as much as 20 hours every day in order to preserve their energy for brief, intense hunting times.
Lions
