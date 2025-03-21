7 latest photos of Uranus captured by NASA​

Mar 21, 2025, 07:10 AM IST
NASA’s Voyager 2 captured this image of Uranus while flying by the ice giant in 1986.
The first panel of this artist’s concept depicts how Uranus’s magnetosphere — its protective bubble — was behaving before the flyby of NASA’s Voyager 2.
This zoomed-in image of Uranus, captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) Feb. 6, 2023, reveals stunning views of the planet’s rings.
This wider view of the Uranian system with Webb’s NIRCam instrument features the planet Uranus as well as six of its 27 known moons (most of which are too small and faint to be seen in this short exposure).
Uranus is the seventh planet from the Sun, and the third largest planet in our solar system – about four times wider than Earth.
This picture shows Uranus surrounded by its four major rings and by 10 of its moons. This image has colors added to show the different altitudes and thicknesses of clouds in the atmosphere.
The Hubble Space Telescope took this picture of Uranus. You can see bands and a dark spot in Uranus' atmosphere.