7 latest images of Dwarf Planets captured by NASA

Pluto is a dwarf planet in the Kuiper belt, a ring of bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune. It is the ninth-largest and tenth-most-massive known object to directly orbit the Sun.
Eris is the most massive and second-largest known dwarf planet in the Solar System. It is a trans-Neptunian object in the scattered disk and has a high-eccentricity orbit.
Ceres is a dwarf planet in the middle main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. It was the first known asteroid, discovered on 1 January 1801 by Giuseppe Piazzi.
Makemake is a dwarf planet and the largest of what is known as the classical population of Kuiper belt objects, with a diameter approximately that of Saturn's moon Iapetus, or 60% that of Pluto.
Haumea is a dwarf planet located beyond Neptune's orbit. It was discovered in 2004 by a team headed by Mike Brown of Caltech at the Palomar Observatory,
Gonggong is a dwarf planet and a member of the scattered disc beyond Neptune. As of 2019, its distance from the Sun is 88 AU, and it is the sixth-farthest known Solar System object.
Quaoar is a ringed dwarf planet in the Kuiper belt, a region of icy planetesimals beyond Neptune. It has an elongated ellipsoidal shape with an average diameter of 1,090 km.
Credit: NASA