7 Korean dishes that taste surprisingly similar to Indian cuisine
Muskaan Gupta
Despite their apparent differences, some dishes from Korean and Indian cuisines have remarkably similar ingredients, flavours, and levels of spice. These 7 Korean dishes have surprisingly Indian-like flavours.
Both recipes call for potatoes, but Aloo ki Sabji uses them in a masala and Gamja Jorim uses them in soy sauce.
Gamja Jorim vs Aloo ki Sabji
Indian curries and tteokbokki, a spicy rice cake dish, are similar in that they both have a sauce-based dish with a protein or vegetable base.
Tteokbokki vs Curries
Imarti is a deep-fried sweet with a coating of sweet syrup, while Hotteok is a street food with sweet fillings. Both are sweet, fried treats.
Hotteok (Sweet Pancake) vs. Imarti
While Tikka/Masala uses Indian spices and Bulgogi uses a sweet and savoury sauce, both require marinating meat and grilling or roasting.
Bulgogi (Marinated Grilled Meat) vs. Tikka/Masala
Both are pan-fried or steam-cooked dumplings, while Momos use a Tibetan or Nepali stuffing and Mandu uses a Korean one.
Mandu (Dumplings) vs. Momos
Both are spicy fried rice dishes; Schezwan Fried Rice uses Schezwan paste, while Kimchi Fried Rice combines kimchi and other vegetables.
Kimchi Fried Rice vs. Schezwan Fried Rice
Dal Makhani, a lentil stew with butter and cream, is comparable to Korean stew jjigae.