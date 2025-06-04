7 jaw-dropping Red images of deep space shared by NASA

Jun 4, 2025, 06:42 AM IST
NGC 248 is a glowing nebula in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that orbits the Milky Way
The Red Rectangle Nebula is a protoplanetary nebula in the Monoceros constellation that's known for its rectangular shape and red colo
NGC 604, located in the Triangulum galaxy, is a star forming region that is 2.73 million light-years away from Earth.
The Tarantula Nebula is a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, 161,000 light-years from Earth. It's also known as 30 Doradus.
The starburst galaxy, called NGC 1569, sparkles with the light from millions of newly formed young stars.
This image of LH63 Cloaked in Red is captured by Hubble Space Telescope that shows a small part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to our own.
Holiday globe of stars, UGC 8091, is classed by astronomers as an irregular galaxy.
Credit: NASA