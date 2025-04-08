Apr 8, 2025, 06:46 AM IST
A galactic fossil is a group of ancient stars that contain information about the formation and evolution of a galaxy.
This image of the Antennae galaxies is the sharpest yet of this merging pair of galaxies. They are located in the constellation Corvus, the Crow, and are about 45 million light-years away.
NASA captured this image of NGC 1316 galaxy which is about 60 million light-years away in the constellation Fornax.
Centaurus A is a giant elliptical galaxy that's known for being the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Its dusty lanes, its active galactic nucleus (AGN), are a good target for amateur astronomers.
NGC 5866 is an edge-on galaxy that is tilted to our line-of-sight. The image shows a long red beam in the center, a flat ring of dust around the outer region, and clean edges of the dust emission.
This image sequence shows two simulated galaxies in the early stages of a collision that will ultimately throw many stars from both galaxies into wide orbits, creating a faint stellar halo around the larger galaxy.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this stunning image of ESO 415-19 galaxy. It lies around 450 million light-years away from the earth.
Credit: NASA