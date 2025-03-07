7 jaw-dropping images of 'Earth's Twin' Venus shared by NASA

Mar 7, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Venus is often referred to as Earth's "sister" or "twin" planet.
NASA has captured a breathtaking image of Venus, the second planet from the Sun and the sixth largest in our solar system. Known as the hottest planet, Venus holds the title for the highest temperatures in the solar system.
This planet has the densest atmosphere among the terrestrial planets, primarily made up of carbon dioxide, with a thick, global layer of sulfuric acid clouds.
This was the first planet to be explored by a spacecraft and also the first to have its surface reached by a spacecraft from Earth.
This planet is comparable in size and mass to Earth, with a diameter of 12,103.6 km (7,520.8 mi) and a mass that is 81.5% of Earth's.
Venus has an active surface with volcanoes. The surface pressure is 9.3 megapascals (93 bars), and the average temperature on the surface is 737 K (464 °C; 867 °F).
This planet is the brightest in the solar system, as its thick clouds reflect most of the sunlight that reaches it.
Credit: NASA