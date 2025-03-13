7 jaw-dropping images of Saturn captured by NASA

Mar 13, 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun, is a gas giant known for its prominent ring system, composed of ice particles, and is the second-largest planet in our solar system, after Jupiter.
Saturn is primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, with a trace amount of other elements.
It is the second-largest planet in our solar system, with a diameter roughly 9.13 times that of Earth.
Saturn has 62 confirmed moons, with Titan being the largest. It is the only planet in our solar system that is less dense than water.
Saturn's rings are not solid; they are made of countless small particles, mainly water ice, ranging in size from micrometers to meters.
Saturn has some of the fastest winds in the solar system, reaching speeds of over 1,100 miles per hour.
Its atmosphere consists of roughly 75% hydrogen and 25% helium. Saturn is noticeably flattened at the poles due to its rapid rotation.
Credit: NASA