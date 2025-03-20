7 jaw-dropping images of Galaxies captured by NASA

Mar 20, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the stunning image of Cartwheel Galaxy.
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) observed magnetic fields showin in this composite image of Centaurus A.
This panorama provides an unprecedented X-ray view above and below the center of the Milky Way. This new survey builds on previous NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory observations.
Using data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, scientists discovered a gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy. This feature looks like a pair of bubbles extending above and below our galaxy's center.
Messier 81 are highlighted in this image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major, this galaxy is easily visible through binoculars or a small telescope.
NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory viewed our neighboring spiral galaxy Andromeda, also called M31, in ultraviolet light.
Credit: NASA