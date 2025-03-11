7 jaw-dropping images of dwarf planets captured by NASA

Mar 11, 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Haumea is a dwarf planet in the Kuiper Belt, a region of icy worlds beyond Neptune's orbit. It's one of the fastest-spinning objects in our solar system.
Quaoar is a dwarf planet in the Kuiper belt, a region of icy bodies beyond Neptune. It has a ring and a small moon called Weywot.
Pluto is a dwarf planet in the Kuiper Belt, a region of our solar system past Neptune.
NASA captured stunning image of Eris dwarf planet. It is a dwarf planet that orbits in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond Neptune.
Gonggong is a dwarf planet and the first major body in our solar system to have a Chinese name. It's also known as 2007 OR10.
Ceres is a dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It's the largest object in the asteroid belt and the closest dwarf planet to Earth.
Makemake is a dwarf planet in the Kuiper Belt, a region of icy bodies beyond Neptune. It's the second-brightest object in the Kuiper Belt, after Pluto.
Credit: NASA