Apr 22, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
7 inspiring earth day quotes
Muskaan Gupta
Earth Day serves as a reminder to preserve and value our planet. These 7 motivational Earth Day sayings will inspire you to honour the natural world and promote sustainable living every day.
A straightforward but impactful reminder that we cannot overlook our shared responsibility to protect our home.
“The Earth is what we all have in common.” – Wendell Berry
We are inspired to stop, think, and re-establish a connection with the world around us by the wisdom, tranquilly, and perspective that nature provides.
“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” – Albert Einstein
Given that the decisions we make today will affect future generations, this quote exhorts us to behave responsibly.
“We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” – Native American Proverb
A sobering reminder that we must treat the planet with respect because we are its stewards, not its owners.
“The Earth does not belong to us: we belong to the Earth.” – Marlee Matlin
In addition to offering shade and shelter for future generations, planting trees is a symbol of selflessness and hope.
“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.” – Thomas Fuller
We gain inspiration, serenity, and a greater understanding of the harmony and beauty of the planet when we spend time in nature.
“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” – John Muir
Gandhi's remarks exhort us to recognise the close connection between human suffering and imbalance and environmental damage.
"What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves." – Mahatma Gandhi
