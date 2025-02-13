Feb 13, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
From mathematician to scientists, here are top 8 indiviuals with highest IQ in the world.
YoungHoon Kim, South Korea, has the highest IQ as of 2024 with a score of 276. His intelligence has been verified by various organisations, including the Giga Society and World Genuis Directory.
Terence Tao is an Australian-American mathematician who has made impressive contributions to fields such as harmonic analysis and partial different equations. He became professor at ULCA at the age of 24 and was awarded Fields medal in 2006.
Marilyn Vos Savant is an American author and columnist, best known for her column "Ask Marilyn" in Parade magazine, answering complex puzzles and questions on subjects of logic and philosophy.
Astrophysicist Christopher Hirata gained attention by virtue of possessing some kind of genius level. He bagged a gold medal in the International Physics Olympiad by the age of 13 years and a Ph.D. in Astrophysics by age 22.
Sho Yano is a medical prodigy who, at the age of 12, graduated from the University of Chicago and earned his medical degree by the time he was 21. His achievements and contributions to genetics and molecular biology make him a shining star in the scientific research community with impactful work in his field.
Evangelos Katsioulis, Greek psychiatrist and intellectual, has exceptional IQ as per reports, outstanding academic credentials. He posses more than one higher degree: methodolgy of medical research and philosophy.
Christopher Harding is an Australian intellectual who established the International Society for Philosophical Enquiry. He was in the Guinness Book of World Records for his high IQ from 1966 to 1988. Harding's contributions to philosophy and intellectual inquiry are well recognized within high-IQ communities.
