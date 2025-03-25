Mar 25, 2025, 05:59 PM IST

7 Indian foods that are not Indian

Pravrajya Suruchi

Samosa — Originated from the Middle East (Persia), where it was known as ‘Sambosa.’

Gulab Jamun — Inspired by Persian dessert Luqmat al-Qadi and adapted in India.

Chai (Tea) — Tea originated in China, though Indians gave it a unique twist with spices and milk.

Jalebi — Came from the Middle East, originally called Zalabiya.

Naan — Introduced by Mughals from Persia; not traditionally Indian.

Vindaloo — A Goan dish with roots in Portuguese cuisine (Carne de vinha d'alhos).

Chicken Tikka Masala — Popular in India but was invented in the United Kingdom by South Asian chefs.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

