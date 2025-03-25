7 Indian foods that are not Indian

Mar 25, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Samosa — Originated from the Middle East (Persia), where it was known as ‘Sambosa.’
Gulab Jamun — Inspired by Persian dessert Luqmat al-Qadi and adapted in India.
Chai (Tea) — Tea originated in China, though Indians gave it a unique twist with spices and milk.
Jalebi — Came from the Middle East, originally called Zalabiya.
Naan — Introduced by Mughals from Persia; not traditionally Indian.
Vindaloo — A Goan dish with roots in Portuguese cuisine (Carne de vinha d'alhos).
Chicken Tikka Masala — Popular in India but was invented in the United Kingdom by South Asian chefs.
