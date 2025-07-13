7 incredible images of stars captured by NASA Hubble telescope

Jul 13, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope view shows the globular cluster NGC 2298, a sparkling collection of thousands of stars held together by their mutual gravitational attraction.
Thousands upon thousands of stars illuminate this breathtaking image of star cluster Liller 1. This stunning image was captured NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
Hubble Captures Giant Star, called AG Carinae, is estimated to be up to 70 times more massive than our Sun and shines with the blinding brilliance of one million suns.
NASA captured thhis stunning image of open cluster Trumpler 14 which is formed from gas and dust.
This Hubble image of a loosely bound collections of stars reveals a portion of the open cluster Caldwell 71.
This Hubble image shows the star cluster NGC 1850, located about 160,000 light-years away.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a crowd of stars that looks rather like a stadium darkened before a show, lit only by the flashbulbs of the audience's cameras.
Credit: NASA