Apr 14, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Here is a list of seven IIT graduates who became famous politicians in India.
Arvind Kejriwal graduated from Mechanical Engineering department of IIT Kharagpur (1989) and is one of the most influential IITians who joined politics. Currently he is the leader of Aam Adami Party.
Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar was from the Bharatiya Janata Party. He graduated in metallurgical engineering from IIT Bombay in 1978. He is the first IIT graduate to serve as Chief Minister of an Indian state.
Krishan Kant was the tenth Vice President of India from 1997 until his death. Kant completed his MSc (Technology) from Banaras Engineering College, Banaras Hindu University, the present IIT-BHU.
Jairam Ramesh is an economist and politician belonging to the Indian National Congress. Ramesh graduated from IIT Bombay in 1975 with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.
Ajit Singh was the founder and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, a political party recognised in western part of the state of Uttar Pradesh. He is a B.Sc. from Lucknow University, B.Tech. from IIT Kharagpur .
Jayant Sinha is the leader from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). He graduated from IIT Delhi in 1985 and was awarded the IIT Delhi's Distinguished Alumni Award in October 2015.
Alok Agarwal is a leader from Aam Adami Party. In 1989, he received his Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.
Sudheendra Kulkarni is an Indian politician and columnist. He recieved his metallurgical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.