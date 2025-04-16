7 iconic Mughal-Era dishes that remain favourites even today
Muskaan Gupta
Indian spices and Persian flavours were combined to create classic royal dishes during the Mughal era, leaving behind a rich culinary legacy. These 7 dishes from the Mughal era are still popular today.
A classic Mughal dish that is still cherished today is biryani, a fragrant rice dish layered with spiced meat, saffron, and herbs.
Biryani
Rogan Josh, a Mughal dish with a royal flavour, is slow-cooked lamb in a rich, spiced gravy with Kashmiri roots.
Rogan Josh
Fit for kings, this dessert is still a favourite today: fried bread soaked in saffron milk and garnished with nuts.
Shahi Tukda
Korma is a rich curry with a Mughal flair that is creamy and subtly spiced thanks to the addition of yoghurt, nuts, and aromatic spices.
Korma
This spicy, filling Mughal breakfast, traditionally prepared overnight, is still a favourite in many parts of the world.
Nihari
Seekh Kebabs, which are still a popular street food, are royal appetisers made of minced meat seasoned with spices and grilled on skewers.
Seekh Kebabs
A magnificent Mughal dish that is still served on special occasions is a whole chicken that has been marinated, filled with spices, and then slow-cooked.