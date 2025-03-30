7 iconic moments of famous personalities in Ghibli style trend 

Mar 30, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
The Studio Ghibli style AI art is going viral with people imagining almost everything in this anime style art. From famous personalities to their iconic moments, netizens have shaped a new kind of Ghibli world in this innovating anime art trend.
Netizens imagined the iconic billionaire and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's family in Ghibli style AI art.
Netizens played playfully with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, creating a new art perspective with this AI imagined Ghibli style art.
After the recent controversy surrounding the comedian's political joke, while he was seen holding a small book of The Constitution of India, netizens hopped on the viral Ghibli style image trend with Kunal Kamra's picture.
The Ghibli style art image of PM Modi captures the famous moment while he was being interviewed by journalist Karan Thapar over Godhra incident.
In this Ghibli Style AI image, netizens captured the legendry moment when star football player Lionel Messi can be seen kissing the Fifa World Cup trophy in his win against France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. He won the trophy 16 years after playing his first World Cup tournament.
The famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo also hopped on the trend and joined the viral Studio Ghibli style art with this iconic picture showing him pumped up on field.