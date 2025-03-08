Holi 2025: 7 tips to protect your skin from colours
Muskaan Gupta
Although Holi is a festival of joy and colour, the harsh chemicals used in the colours can harm your skin. To maintain healthy skin, you must practise proper skincare both before and after participating in Holi. These 7 Holi skincare suggestions will help you avoid damaging your skin.
Before you go out to celebrate Holi, protect your skin by putting on a thick layer of moisturiser or coconut oil. A barrier against harsh colours is thus created.
Apply a Generous Layer of Moisturiser
Apply a waterproof sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher because Holi is played outside to avoid sun damage and tanning.
Use Sunscreen
To reduce direct skin exposure to colours and dangerous chemicals, wear clothing with sleeves. This lowers the possibility of allergies and irritation.
Wear Full-Sleeved Clothes
To keep your skin hydrated and avoid dryness brought on by colours and sun exposure, drink lots of water both before and after Holi.
Stay Hydrated
Instead of using synthetic colours, which contain dangerous chemicals that can irritate and harm your skin, go for organic or herbal ones.
Avoid Harsh Chemical-Based Colours
Avoid using harsh scrubs to get rid of colour from your skin. To remove colours gently and without irritating the skin, use lukewarm water and a mild cleanser.
Wash Off Colours Gently
