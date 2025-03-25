Mar 25, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Planning your next trip here are seven hill stations that you can visit your next vacation as they also offer freshest air.
If you want to escape and take a rest from city hustle, then Lansdowne is Uttarakhand's best-kept secret. A sleepy cantonment town surrounded by thick oak and pine forests.
Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, pine forests, and the gushing Lidder River, this Kashmiri hill station is a breath of fresh air - literally.
Wake up to the scent of fresh coffee and relish the pleasant, cool weather in Madikeri, Coorg, known for its 17th-century fort and the sprawling lush green views from the Rajas’ Seat.
This charming little town is all about tea gardens, colonial bungalows, and an AQI that city folks would envy. Coonoor is where you'll find fresher air and fewer crowds.
Dehradun has everything you would want from a hill station holiday. There are monasteries, temples and a gurudwara to visit, treks to Nag Tibba and Robber’s Cave.
March marks the onset of spring in Shillong and a great time to visit, even AQI-wise. Enjoy the misty mornings, picnic by Ward’s Lake or Umiam Lake.
Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, this hill station, known for its proximity to the holy Ganga river, is ideal for some R&R in the form of yoga, meditation and holistic healing.
Once the summer getaway of the British Raj, Ooty still retains some colonial charm today-a functional steam railway line, botanical gardens, 19th century churches and more.