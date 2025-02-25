7 highest-paid athletes in the world

Through endorsement deals, contracts and prize money, athletes make incredible sums of money. Both their games and the rich list are dominated by these top athletes. The world's 7 highest-paid athletes.
The top earner is Portuguese football player who makes an incredible Rs 2,145 crore a year.
Cristiano Ronaldo
With earnings of about Rs 1,268 crore, the American basketball player takes second place.
Stephen Curry
The British boxer, who makes about Rs 1,206 crore, comes in third.
Tyson Fury
The legendary Argentine football player earns roughly Rs 1,110 crore a year.
Lionel Messi
The legendary American basketball player makes about Rs 1,317 crore.
LeBron James
The Spaniard's earnings are approximately ₹1,793 crore.
Jon Rahm
The Brazilian football player makes about 1,110 crore.