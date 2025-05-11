May 11, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

7 beautiful towns in Europe that feel like fairytale

Muskaan Gupta

Europe's hidden towns, tucked away from popular tourist destinations, offer timeless beauty, cobbled streets, and enchanting charm. These are 7 fairytale-like hidden towns in Europe.

Throughout the year, Hallstatt, surrounded by a tranquil lake and mountain tops, enchants with its pastel homes, walking streets, and peaceful setting.

Hallstatt, Austria

Colmar seems straight out of a storybook, with its cobbled streets, flower-lined canals, and colourful half-timbered houses.

Colmar, France

Ronda's historic charm, whitewashed buildings, and ancient bridges, perched atop a dramatic gorge, create a timeless, enchanted atmosphere in southern Spain.

Ronda, Spain

With its honey-colored cottages and serene riverbank location in the Cotswolds, Bibury is frequently referred to as the most beautiful village in England.

Bibury, England

With its honey-colored cottages and serene riverbank location in the Cotswolds, Bibury is frequently referred to as the most beautiful village in England.

Giethoorn, Netherlands

Bled, which is home to a lake with an island church and a mediaeval castle, provides stunning landscapes and fairytale-like moments.

Bled, Slovenia

Rothenburg, which is surrounded by mediaeval walls, is known for its turreted towers, old-fashioned squares, and classic architecture that take tourists back in time.

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Image source: Google Images

Next: Elephant, Tiger, Leopard, Rhino and Gaur: Where you can spot Big 5 in India