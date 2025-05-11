May 11, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
7 beautiful towns in Europe that feel like fairytale
Muskaan Gupta
Europe's hidden towns, tucked away from popular tourist destinations, offer timeless beauty, cobbled streets, and enchanting charm. These are 7 fairytale-like hidden towns in Europe.
Throughout the year, Hallstatt, surrounded by a tranquil lake and mountain tops, enchants with its pastel homes, walking streets, and peaceful setting.
Hallstatt, Austria
Colmar seems straight out of a storybook, with its cobbled streets, flower-lined canals, and colourful half-timbered houses.
Colmar, France
Ronda's historic charm, whitewashed buildings, and ancient bridges, perched atop a dramatic gorge, create a timeless, enchanted atmosphere in southern Spain.
Ronda, Spain
With its honey-colored cottages and serene riverbank location in the Cotswolds, Bibury is frequently referred to as the most beautiful village in England.
Bibury, England
Giethoorn, Netherlands
Bled, which is home to a lake with an island church and a mediaeval castle, provides stunning landscapes and fairytale-like moments.
Bled, Slovenia
Rothenburg, which is surrounded by mediaeval walls, is known for its turreted towers, old-fashioned squares, and classic architecture that take tourists back in time.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Image source: Google Images
