The 1922 discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb, which holds secrets about the life and burial of the young pharaoh, is still regarded as one of Egypt's greatest archaeological discoveries. Here are 7 facts you should be aware of about Tutankhamun's tomb.
Tutankhamun's tomb was remarkably small in comparison to the opulent tombs of other pharaohs, indicating his untimely demise and a hasty interment in an area not intended for him.
The Tomb Was Surprisingly Small
Inside the tomb, scientists discovered hastily dried paint, suggesting that the burial was completed swiftly—possibly as a result of political pressure or an unanticipated death.
Traces of Rushed Burial
Although scans have yielded mixed results over the years, some experts think that Queen Nefertiti's remains may be in hidden chambers behind the tomb's walls.
A Hidden Chamber May Exist
Research indicates that Tutankhamun's well-known gold death mask was first created for another person, most likely a female pharaoh, and then altered for him.
The Iconic Death Mask Was Altered
Tutankhamun's body was positioned at an odd angle in contrast to traditional Egyptian burials, perhaps as a result of hurried mummification or altered rituals.
Strange Burial Position
Numerous artefacts discovered in the tomb exhibit styles associated with other cultures, suggesting that Egypt had connections with far-off kingdoms during his rule and engaged in international trade.
Treasures with Foreign Influence
Following the tomb's discovery, the alleged "Curse of the Pharaohs" surfaced because a number of excavation workers perished in peculiar ways, although scientists reject this as a coincidence.