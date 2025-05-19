May 19, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
7 uncommon Indian spices you must try
Many of the spices used in Indian cooking are still underappreciated despite their flavour. For a delightful twist, try these 7 undiscovered Indian spice flavours.
Ajwain, which has a sharp, thyme-like flavour, helps with digestion and gives lentil dishes, savoury snacks, and parathas a peppery kick.
Ajwain (Carom Seeds)
Kalonji adds an earthy, aromatic twist to pickles, naans, and Bengali dishes. It has a slightly bitter, onion-like flavour.
Kalonji (Nigella Seeds)
Without adding moisture, this zesty powder made from dried green mangoes gives dry vegetable preparations like curries and chutneys a spicy citrus flavour.
Amchur (Dried Mango Powder)
This lichen, which is used in Maharashtrian and Chettinad cooking, adds a smoky, earthy flavour that is ideal for boosting spice mixtures like goda masala and meat gravies.
Dagad Phool (Stone Flower)
Like cloves, these dried buds give South Indian biryanis and spice mixtures like Bisi Bele Bath masala a strong, peppery flavour.
Marathi Moggu (Kapok Buds)
Radhuni, which is used in Bengali panch phoron to flavour dals and vegetable dishes, is strong and slightly bitter and is frequently confused with ajwain.
Radhuni (Wild Celery Seeds)
Black cardamom tastes robust and smoky, unlike its green cousin. Because of its rich, comforting scent, it is used in biryanis and rich curries.
Black Cardamom
