7 healthy carrot-based dishes perfect for school tiffin
Muskaan Gupta
Searching for wholesome and delicious tiffin ideas that your kids will enjoy? Carrot-based recipes are a fantastic option because they're delicious and simple to make. These 7 nutritious carrot-based school tiffin recipes are ideal.
Tasty and filling, these whole wheat flatbreads with spiced grated carrots are ideal for tiffins with curd or pickle.
Carrot Paratha
Light, healthy, and convenient for kids to eat at school, these soft steamed idlis are made with semolina and grated carrots.
Carrot Idli
This colourful lunchbox dish is full of taste and nutrients: flavourful rice stir-fried with carrots, mild spices, and herbs.
Carrot Rice
Easy to pack and a kid favourite, fragrant basmati rice cooked with carrots, green peas, and mild spices.
Carrot and Peas Pulao
Delicious, nutritious, and perfect for hectic mornings, this quick sandwich consists of grated carrots, mayonnaise, and a dash of pepper.
Carrot Sandwich
Soft, savoury pancakes that keep well in the lunchbox are mini uttapams topped with grated carrots and coriander.
Carrot Uttapam
Choose between sweet and savoury baked carrot muffins made with whole wheat flour for a fun, kid-approved tiffin surprise.