7 healthy and delicious fruity breakfasts perfect for summer

Summer mornings are best started with a nutritious and energising breakfast of fresh fruit. Find 7 tasty and nutritious fruity breakfasts that are ideal for the summer.

For a nutritious and refreshing breakfast bowl, blend ripe mangoes with yoghurt and garnish with chia seeds, granola, and berries.

Mango Smoothie Bowl

Combine overnight oats with sliced banana, blueberries, and fresh strawberries for a quick and easy, high-fiber breakfast.

Berry and Banana Oats

For a bright, vitamin-rich start to the day, mix pineapple, papaya, watermelon, and kiwi with a little lime juice.

Tropical Fruit Salad

For a tasty and hydrating breakfast, sprinkle watermelon cubes, feta cheese, and mint leaves over wholegrain toast.

Watermelon and Feta Toast

For a creamy, high-protein summer breakfast, top Greek yoghurt with slices of juicy peach, honey, and a scattering of nuts.

Peach and Yoghurt Parfait

After soaking chia seeds in almond milk for the entire night, garnish with a variety of in-season fruits, such as grapes, mangoes, and berries.

Chia Pudding with Mixed Fruits

For a quick and energising fruity breakfast, spread peanut butter on a tortilla, top with thin apple slices, and roll up.

Apple and Peanut Butter Wrap

