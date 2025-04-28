Apr 28, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
7 healthy and delicious fruity breakfasts perfect for summer
Muskaan Gupta
Summer mornings are best started with a nutritious and energising breakfast of fresh fruit. Find 7 tasty and nutritious fruity breakfasts that are ideal for the summer.
For a nutritious and refreshing breakfast bowl, blend ripe mangoes with yoghurt and garnish with chia seeds, granola, and berries.
Mango Smoothie Bowl
Combine overnight oats with sliced banana, blueberries, and fresh strawberries for a quick and easy, high-fiber breakfast.
Berry and Banana Oats
For a bright, vitamin-rich start to the day, mix pineapple, papaya, watermelon, and kiwi with a little lime juice.
Tropical Fruit Salad
For a tasty and hydrating breakfast, sprinkle watermelon cubes, feta cheese, and mint leaves over wholegrain toast.
Watermelon and Feta Toast
For a creamy, high-protein summer breakfast, top Greek yoghurt with slices of juicy peach, honey, and a scattering of nuts.
Peach and Yoghurt Parfait
After soaking chia seeds in almond milk for the entire night, garnish with a variety of in-season fruits, such as grapes, mangoes, and berries.
Chia Pudding with Mixed Fruits
For a quick and energising fruity breakfast, spread peanut butter on a tortilla, top with thin apple slices, and roll up.
Apple and Peanut Butter Wrap
