7 happiest animals in the world

Apr 30, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Known as "the world’s happiest animal" because of its permanent smile. Native to Australia, this small marsupial is friendly and photogenic.
Dolphins are intelligent and playful creatures. Their curved mouths give the appearance of a constant smile, and they’re known for joyful behaviour like leaping and surfing waves.
This dog breed is known for its cheerful personality, wagging tail, and love for people, making it one of the happiest animals to be around.
With their fluffy fur and curious nature, red pandas often look cheerful. Their playful antics add to their "happy" image.
These social animals live in groups and are always alert and active. Their upright stance and wide eyes give them an inquisitive and happy appearance.
The world's largest rodent is chill and social. Capybaras are known for their calm, relaxed expressions and friendliness toward other animals.
With their fuzzy faces and gentle temperaments, alpacas often look content. They’re sociable and known to be affectionate with humans.