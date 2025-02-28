7 happiest animals in the world 

Feb 28, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Here are seven happiest animals in the world
1. Donkeys: Donkeys are known for their social and friendly nature. They can often be observed with a calm, content expression.
2. Chimpanzees: Chimpanzees are highly social animals. They demonstrate amiable social bonds, playing and interacting with one another.
3. Dolphins: Dolphins are quite playful and joyous. They are often seen playing, frolicking in water.
4. Quokka: These adorable creatures, native to Australia, are known for their lively spirit and playful demeanour.
5. Dogs: Dogs are highly social and interactive, often displaying their affection through eye contact and wagging tails.
6. Goats: Goats possess playful and adventurous spirit, often keen to explore.
7. Otters: These playful aquatic animals are often seen playing, holding hands with each other, demonstrating joy.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.