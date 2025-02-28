Feb 28, 2025, 09:12 PM IST

7 happiest animals in the world 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Here are seven happiest animals in the world

1. Donkeys: Donkeys are known for their social and friendly nature. They can often be observed with a calm, content expression.

2. Chimpanzees: Chimpanzees are highly social animals. They demonstrate amiable social bonds, playing and interacting with one another.

3. Dolphins: Dolphins are quite playful and joyous. They are often seen playing, frolicking in water.

4. Quokka: These adorable creatures, native to Australia, are known for their lively spirit and playful demeanour.

5. Dogs: Dogs are highly social and interactive, often displaying their affection through eye contact and wagging tails.

6. Goats: Goats possess playful and adventurous spirit, often keen to explore.

7. Otters: These playful aquatic animals are often seen playing, holding hands with each other, demonstrating joy.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

Next: 7 stunning images of black holes by NASA