7 greatest ancient mysteries that remain unexplained
Muskaan Gupta
There are many confusing mysteries in history that still confuse researchers. These mysteries, which range from lost civilisations to mysterious artefacts, have not yet been resolved. The 7 biggest unsolved ancient mysteries.
How the huge pyramids were built with such accuracy.
The Pyramids of Egypt
The precise function, building techniques, and astronomical significance of this prehistoric stone circle in England remain a mystery to experts.
Stonehenge
One of the biggest unanswered questions in history is the existence and location of this highly developed civilisation, as described by Plato.
The Lost City of Atlantis
There have been discussions concerning the origins and intent of these enormous geoglyphs in Peru that show geometric shapes and animals; some have even suggested that they were influenced by aliens.
Nazca Lines
It's a centuries-old book with enigmatic illustrations and an unidentified language that has resisted all attempts at decoding.
The Voynich Manuscript
Constructed more than 11,000 years ago, this ancient Turkish site casts doubt on conventional wisdom regarding the emergence of complex societies and early human civilisation.
Gobekli Tepe
Theories about the disappearance of one of the oldest urban civilisations in history range from invasion to climate change.
The Disappearance of the Indus Valley Civilisation