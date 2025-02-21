With its trendy and odd expressions, Gen Z slang is influencing modern conversations. These terms are used everywhere, from daily conversations to social media! To stay current and sound effortlessly cool, you need to know these 7 Gen Z slang terms!
This term, which is short for "charisma," describes a person's natural ability to flirt or attract others. "He’s got serious rizz!" is an example.
Rizz
Used to compliment someone on a job well done or for looking fantastic. "You absolutely slayed that outfit!" is an example.
Slay
This term, which is short for "suspicious," refers to something or someone that seems suspicious or suspicious. As an illustration, "That deal sounds kinda sus."
Sus
A method of confirming something by saying "okay" or "for sure." (For instance: "Are you attending the party? "Bet!"
Bet
Represents the phrase "If you know, you know," which is used to allude to a joke or common experience. "That concert was amazing, iykyk!" is an example.
Iykyk
"No Cap" indicates that something is true, whereas "Cap" indicates a lie. (For instance, "He claimed to have met a celebrity, but that's a cap!")
Cap / No Cap
Refers to accessories and apparel that are fashionable or stylish. "Your outfit today has serious drip!" is an example.