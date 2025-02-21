Feb 21, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
7 Gen-Z dating terms you should know
Muskaan Gupta
Suddenly and without justification ending all contact with someone. (Example: "He stopped replying to my texts—total ghosting!" )
Ghosting
An unofficially defined relationship that goes beyond friendship. (Example: "We’re not dating, just in a situationship." )
Situationship
The short form for "charisma," which is the capacity to seduce and captivate. (Example: "He’s got major rizz; everyone loves him!" )
Rizz
Keeping a backup partner while dating other people. (Example: "I feel like she’s benching me while talking to other guys." )
Benching
Exposing a relationship in public, typically on social media. (Example: "They posted a couple’s selfie—hard launch confirmed!" )
Hard Launch
When someone who abandoned you reappears out of nowhere. (For instance: "He texted me after he abandoned me months ago. Complete zombieing!
Zombieing
Breadcrumbing
