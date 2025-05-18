May 18, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
7 fruits that are harmful for humans but safe for animals
Muskaan Gupta
Certain fruits that are completely safe for animals can have negative effects on people because of special chemicals or poisons. These 7 fruits are safe for animals to eat, but not for people.
Although manchineel fruit is extremely toxic to humans and can cause severe burns, swelling, and digestive distress, horses and other animals can safely eat it.
Manchineel Fruit
While strychnine fruit seeds are safe for some birds to eat, they contain lethal neurotoxins that can cause respiratory failure and convulsions in humans.
Strychnine Fruit
Although yew berries are safe for many birds to consume, the seeds are toxic to humans and can harm the heart and nervous system.
Yew Berries (Seeds)
Wild cherry seeds are easily digested by animals like deer, but when chewed by humans, they release cyanide, which can cause severe or even fatal poisoning.
Wild Cherries (Seeds)
Osage oranges can be consumed by squirrels and certain birds, but the latex-like substances in the fruit can cause nausea and upset stomachs in people.
Osage Orange
Although lantana berries are safe for birds to eat, large amounts of them can poison humans and cause vomiting, liver damage, and even death.
Lantana Berries
Elderberries must be cooked before consumption by humans because they contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can induce nausea and diarrhoea. However, wild animals can safely consume raw elderberries.
Elderberries (Unripe or Raw)
