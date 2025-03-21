7 food items that are banned in space by NASA

Mar 21, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Bread — Crumbs can float around and damage equipment or get into astronauts' eyes or noses.
Carbonated Drinks — Without gravity, bubbles don't separate, causing discomfort and digestion issues.
Salt and Pepper Shakers — Loose particles can float and clog air filters; instead, they use liquid salt and pepper.
Alcohol — It’s banned as it can affect mental clarity, interact with medications, and impact cabin atmosphere.
Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (in large amounts) — Limited due to short shelf life and potential spoilage.
Processed Meats with Crumbs (like sausages with casing or dry salami) — Crumbs can float and become hazardous.
