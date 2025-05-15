May 15, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
7 fish that rule the ocean with incredible speed
Some of nature's swiftest animals, adapted for speed and agility to evade predators or capture prey, can be found in the ocean. These 7 fish have amazing speed and control the ocean.
The sailfish is frequently regarded as the fastest fish because of its long bill and streamlined body, which allow it to travel up to 68 mph.
Sailfish
Marlin can swim up to 50 miles per hour, making them strong swimmers. They can move quickly through the water thanks to their stiff dorsal fins and torpedo-shaped bodies.
Marlin
Wahoo is capable of swimming up to 48 miles per hour. They are proficient and quick ocean predators because of their slender, hydrodynamic shape and razor-sharp teeth.
Wahoo
With their muscular, torpedo-like bodies, yellowfin tuna can swim up to 46 mph and have endurance, making them suitable for long-distance travel.
Tuna (Yellowfin)
By pushing themselves above the water and gliding for great distances, flying fish can evade predators and reach speeds of up to 35 mph.
Flying Fish
Bonito fish, which belong to the mackerel family, have a top speed of 40 mph. For hunting in schools, they depend on speed.
Bonito
Barracudas are ambush predators with a maximum speed of about 36 mph. They strike and vanish swiftly thanks to their powerful jaws and streamlined bodies.
Barracuda
