7 favourite foods of Mughal emperor Akbar you must know
Explore the opulent kitchens of the Mughal era and learn about the flavourful, rich cuisine that Emperor Akbar enjoyed. You should be aware of these 7 Mughal Emperor Akbar's favourite foods.
A golden, crispy pastry stuffed with minced meat or spiced vegetables. In Akbar's royal court, this classic snack was a favourite treat.
Samosa
A whole chicken that has been stuffed, marinated in flavourful spices, and cooked slowly. During royal feasts and banquets, this luxurious Mughal dish was frequently served.
Murgh Musallam
A healthy spinach-based dish that's frequently prepared with mild spices and mustard greens. Akbar loved earthy, simple flavours like this traditional North Indian favourite.
Saag (Vegetarian)
Saag Gosht (Non-Vegetarian)
A fragrant rice dish enhanced with aromatic spices, dry fruits, and saffron. It was a mainstay at royal meals and a representation of luxury.
Zafrani Pulao
Vermicelli, milk, dates, and nuts are combined to make this festive treat. In the Mughal court, this rich dessert was frequently consumed during Eid festivities.
Sheer Khurma
Traditionally consumed for breakfast, this stew consists of slow-cooked meat and bone marrow. It was thought to be a comforting and lavish dish.
Nihari
