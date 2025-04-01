Apr 1, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
7 fastest birds in the world
Birds are some of the most magnificent and dynamic creatures on Earth.
Here are the seven fastest birds in the world, ranked by their flight speeds and aerodynamic capabilities.
Peregrine Falcon: The fastest bird, reaching up to 240 mph (386 km/h) during its hunting. This bird is renowned for its hunting skills and speed, and is considered the fastest animal on Earth.
Golden Eagle: They can reach speeds of up to 200 mph (322 km/h) when diving to catch prey. Golden eagles are found across North America, Europe, and Asia.
White-throated Needletail: The record holder for being the fastest flying bird in level flight, reaching speeds of about 105 mph (169 km/h).
Bald Eagle: The national bird of the United States, can reach flight speeds of around 75 miles per hour (121 km/h). It is a skilled hunter and can dive at speeds up to 100 mph (160 km/h).
Rock Dove (Pigeon): One of the fastest birds, it can reach speeds of 50 mph (80 km/h) while flying in a straight line.
Red-breasted Merganser: One of the fastest flying waterfowl, capable of reaching speeds up to 81 mph (130 km/h) during flight.
Grey-headed Albatross: Known for their ability to fly long distances, they can reach speeds of up to 79 mph (127 km/h) during migration.
