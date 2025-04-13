7 fascinating animals that survive without teeth

Teeth are not always necessary for survival in the animal kingdom. Some animals have evolved special means of hunting and eating to survive without them. These 7 amazing creatures can live without teeth.
Without teeth, anteaters slurp up thousands of ants and termites every day with their long, sticky tongues.
Anteater
Baleen whales filter small marine life, such as krill, from the water using their baleen plates in place of teeth.
Baleen Whale
Because they lack teeth, turtles rip and chew food like plants, insects, and jellyfish with their pointed beaks.
Turtle
Mammals without teeth, pangolins eat termites and ants by using their powerful stomach muscles and stones they swallow.
Pangolin
Despite not having teeth, this amphibian uses suction to draw prey into its mouth and swallow it whole.
Giant Salamander
Echidnas use hard pads on the roof of their mouth and tongue to crush insects because they lack teeth.
Echidna
Adult platypuses grind shellfish, worms, and other small aquatic animals on horny plates after losing their teeth.