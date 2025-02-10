Play entertaining and difficult games made to improve mental productivity to increase focus and sharpen your thinking. These 7 thrilling games will help you stay focused and involved by increasing your mental productivity.
A traditional number puzzle that improves focus, reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.
Sudoku
Challenging word choices that enhance vocabulary, critical thinking, and focus.
Crossword Puzzles
An interactive puzzle that improves patience, problem-solving skills, and spatial awareness.
Rubik’s Cube
A word-building game that improves memory, strategic thinking, and language proficiency.
Scrabble
An entertaining app that offers customised brain-training activities to enhance productivity, comprehension, and focus.
Elevate
A set of puzzles that improve cognitive flexibility by activating various brain regions.
Brain Yoga
Easy yet powerful exercises to improve attention span and memory retention.