Feb 10, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

7 games to boost attention, focus

Muskaan Gupta

Play entertaining and difficult games made to improve mental productivity to increase focus and sharpen your thinking. These 7 thrilling games will help you stay focused and involved by increasing your mental productivity.

A traditional number puzzle that improves focus, reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.

Sudoku

Challenging word choices that enhance vocabulary, critical thinking, and focus.

Crossword Puzzles

An interactive puzzle that improves patience, problem-solving skills, and spatial awareness.

Rubik’s Cube

A word-building game that improves memory, strategic thinking, and language proficiency.

Scrabble

An entertaining app that offers customised brain-training activities to enhance productivity, comprehension, and focus.

Elevate

A set of puzzles that improve cognitive flexibility by activating various brain regions.

Brain Yoga

Easy yet powerful exercises to improve attention span and memory retention.

Memory Card Games

Image source: Google Images

Next: From skin to muscles: 7 weird ways swimming impacts your body