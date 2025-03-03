7 everyday Indian vegetables that aren’t originally from India
Muskaan Gupta
Although there are many vegetables in India's varied cuisine, some of its mainstays are actually foreign-born. These imported veggies are now a necessary component of Indian cuisine. These 7 common Indian vegetables aren't native to India!
Since being introduced by the Portuguese in the 17th century, potatoes have grown to be a crucial component of Indian cuisine, including samosas, aloo paratha, and aloo sabzi.
Potatoes (Origin: South America)
Tomatoes, which the Portuguese brought to India, are now an essential component of salads, chutneys, and curries, giving Indian food depth and tang.
Tomatoes (Origin: South America)
Although Indian cuisine is known for its spice, the Portuguese brought chillies with them. Prior to that, the main spice used to add heat in Indian cooking was black pepper.
Chillies (Origin: South America)
The British brought cauliflower to India, where it has since become popular in recipes like gobi paratha and aloo gobi.
Cauliflower (Origin: Mediterranean Region)
European traders brought cabbage to India, where it is now frequently used in salads, stir-fries, and parathas.
Cabbage (Origin: Europe)
The earlier red and purple native carrots were replaced by the orange carrots that are now widely used in India, which were brought over from Afghanistan.
Carrots (Orange Variety) (Origin: Afghanistan)
The Portuguese brought maize to India, where it is now used in a variety of dishes, such as chaats, corn-based snacks, and makki ki roti.
Maize (Corn) (Origin: Central America)
