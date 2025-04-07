Apr 7, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
7 effective ways to calm an angry child without yelling
Muskaan Gupta
It can be difficult to control a child's anger, but shouting only makes the situation worse. Empathy and patience go a long way. Here are 7 efficient non-yelling techniques for calming an irate child.
Children imitate the actions of adults. They feel safer and you set a better example of emotional control by speaking and acting calmly yourself.
Stay Calm Yourself
Remind your child that their feelings are normal. Saying something like, "I see you're upset," makes them feel heard and starts to calm them down.
Acknowledge Their Feelings
Children occasionally require some alone time. They can breathe, think, and calmly process their feelings in a peaceful, secure environment.
Give Them Space to Cool Off
Use straightforward language and a steady, gentle tone of voice. This eases the child's anxiety and allows them to absorb your words without feeling overpowered.
Use Gentle, Clear Words
Encourage deep breathing, sketching, or listening to calming music. These activities can help your child regain composure and refocus their anger.
Offer a Calming Activity
Security is produced by regular routines and soft boundaries. Children are less likely to react angrily or frustratedly when expectations are clear.
Maintain Routine and Boundaries
Instead of acting out, teach them to express their emotions. Phrases such as "I feel angry because..." aid in the development of their emotional vocabulary and comprehension.
Encourage Expression Through Words
Image source: Google Images
Next:
8 cat breeds perfect for homes with kids
Click To More..