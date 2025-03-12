A delightful and fragrant beverage, thandai is ideal for joyous occasions. It is a tasty and invigorating beverage made with milk, almonds, and spices. Make the 7 festival-favorite thandai dishes at home .
Blend milk with soaked almonds, fennel seeds, cardamom, saffron, and sugar for an authentic, refreshing festival drink.
Classic Thandai Drink
Before freezing, combine the traditional paste with condensed milk and fresh cream to add thandai tastes to smooth ice cream.
Thandai Ice Cream
For a celebratory take on this well-liked dessert, combine thick Greek yoghurt or hung curd with sugar, almonds, and thandai masala.
Thandai Shrikhand
For a rich, fragrant delicacy, cook rice in milk and add chopped almonds, saffron, and thandai paste.
Thandai Kheer
Incorporate thandai essence into your cheesecake recipe to create a treat that combines indulgence and tradition.
Thandai Cheesecake
To make a refreshing and nourishing celebratory beverage, mix buttermilk or curd with sugar and Thandai spices.
Thandai Lassi
Combine khoya, sugar, and thandai masala to make a tasty barfi. Cut it into squares for an interesting mithai.