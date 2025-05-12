May 12, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
7 easy hacks to keep your transperant phone cover clean and save Rs 500
Although white phone covers appear stylish, they frequently become discoloured or yellow with time. Here are 7 simple ways to save Rs 500 and maintain the cleanliness of your white phone cover.
To effectively remove stains and yellowing, make a paste with baking soda and water, then gently scrub the cover with a toothbrush.
Use Baking Soda Paste
Dirt can be removed and brightness restored with non-gel white toothpaste. For optimal effects, apply, gently scrub, and wipe off with a moist cloth.
Clean with Toothpaste
Micellar water removes dirt and makeup; apply it to a cotton pad once a week to gently clean your cover and avoid discolouration.
Wipe Regularly with Micellar Water
Yellowing is accelerated by sunlight. When not in use, keep your phone out of direct sunlight and heat to preserve the white look of the cover.
Avoid Direct Sunlight Exposure
Marks and surface stains can be removed from the white cover with a basic rubber rubber without causing any damage or expense.
Use an Eraser for Surface Marks
To get rid of dirt without using harsh chemicals, soak the cover in warm, soapy water for 10 minutes and then gently scrub with a sponge.
Clean with Dish Soap and Warm Water
Oily or dirty hands leave residue on the cover of your phone. Regular hand washing keeps your cover looking new and helps avoid stains.
Keep Hands Clean and Oil-Free
