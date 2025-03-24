7 easy, eco-friendly ways to cool your house without AC this summer

Mar 24, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Want to know how keep your house cool without using any air conditioner. Here is the answer.
Here are some easy and environmental friendly ways with using them you can keep your house cool without AC also.
Open windows in early morning and late at night. As cross-ventilation helps remove trapped heat and bring in fresh air.
Switch to cotton fabrics such as use of cotton bed-sheets and lighter fabrics for better air circulation. Cotton adsorbs sweat and helps your body remain cool.
Indoor plants like aloe vera and snake plant release moisture, which makes air cooler. Also outdoor plants provide shade and block heat.
Try using DIY cooling hacks such as sprinkling water on curtains and floors or placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan for an instant cool breeze.
Use blinds or curtains during day time to block sunlight. Light-coloured or heat reflecting curtains work the best.
Think to cook light and room temperature dishes such as salads, cold soups and tasty fresh fruits, especially locally sourced to ripe all of their healthy benefits.
Even light bulbs and its guilt-free environmentally friendly CFLs give off heat so make sure to use as long as you can the natural daylight and buy smart plug to shut down powers automatically in the evening or whenever you see fit.