7 deliciously comforting South Indian breakfast ideas
Muskaan Gupta
Rich flavours, healthful ingredients, and a cosy aesthetic are hallmarks of South Indian breakfasts. These 7 delectably cosy South Indian breakfast suggestions will make your mornings more cheerful and satiate your cravings.
A light, filling, and calming way to start the day are soft, steamed rice cakes with coconut chutney and tangy sambar.
Idli with Sambar and Chutney
A flavourful, filling, and substantial breakfast, a crispy, golden dosa stuffed with spiced potato masala is usually served with sambar and chutneys.
Masala Dosa
Moong dal and creamy rice cooked with cumin, black pepper, and ghee make for a hearty, soothing meal that is easy on the stomach.
Ven Pongal
Upma is a light, savoury dish that is tasty and filling. It is made from roasted semolina and cooked with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and vegetables.
Upma
For a hearty breakfast, these fermented rice batter pancakes with soft centres and crisp edges are frequently served with mild stew or sweetened coconut milk.
Appam with Coconut Milk
A sweet semolina-based dish infused with ghee, saffron, and cardamom – often served with savouries for a balanced and comforting morning meal.
Rava Kesari
These urad dal fritters, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, make a satisfying breakfast and are best eaten hot with sambar and chutneys.