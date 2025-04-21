Apr 21, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
7 delicious ways to add green capsicum in your daily diet
Muskaan Gupta
A versatile vegetable that is high in vitamins and antioxidants, green capsicum is ideal for everyday meals. Here are 7 tasty ways to include green capsicum into your regular diet.
For a quick and wholesome stir-fry that goes well with rice or noodles, toss green capsicum with other colourful vegetables in olive oil and garlic.
Stir-Fried Vegetables
For a delicious and filling lunch or dinner option, stuff halved green capsicums with paneer, quinoa, or spiced rice, then bake or grill.
Stuffed Capsicum
To start your day off right, add some extra crunch, flavour, and vitamin C to your morning omelette by adding finely chopped green capsicum.
Capsicum in Omelettes
To give any salad a cool crunch, thinly slice raw green capsicum and combine it with fresh veggies, lemon juice, and herbs.
Capsicum in Salads
Add slices of green capsicum to the top of your homemade pizzas for a vibrant, slightly sweet touch that goes well with tomato sauce, cheese, and olives.
Homemade Pizza Topping
For a healthy, flavourful flatbread that's perfect for breakfast or packed lunches, add chopped capsicum to the paratha dough or stuffing.
Capsicum Paratha
For a hearty curry that pairs well with rice or roti, cook green capsicum in a mild tomato-onion gravy with your preferred spices.
Green Capsicum Curry
