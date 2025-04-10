Apr 10, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

7 delicious ways to add almond butter to your breakfast

Muskaan Gupta

A delicious and healthy way to add protein and good fats to your breakfast is with almond butter. Here are 7 delightful breakfast ideas that incorporate almond butter.

Spread warm wholegrain toast with almond butter for a quick and high-protein breakfast.

Almond Butter on Wholegrain Toast

For extra nutrition and a creamy, nutty flavour, stir a spoonful of almond butter into hot porridge.

Swirled into Porridge

For a satisfying smoothie that's ideal for hectic mornings, blend almond butter with bananas, milk, and honey.

Almond Butter Banana Smoothie

For a healthy twist and nutty flavour, drizzle warm almond butter over pancakes rather than syrup.

Almond Butter Pancake Topping

For a well-balanced breakfast bowl, mix Greek yoghurt with fruits and seeds and add a spoonful of almond butter.

Mixed into Yoghurt Bowls

For crunch and sweetness, add almond butter to a breakfast sandwich or pair it with slices of fresh apple.

Almond Butter and Apple Slices

Add almond butter to overnight-soaked oats for a flavourful, creamy, and convenient breakfast option.

Almond Butter Overnight Oats

