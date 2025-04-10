Apr 10, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
7 delicious ways to add almond butter to your breakfast
Muskaan Gupta
A delicious and healthy way to add protein and good fats to your breakfast is with almond butter. Here are 7 delightful breakfast ideas that incorporate almond butter.
Spread warm wholegrain toast with almond butter for a quick and high-protein breakfast.
Almond Butter on Wholegrain Toast
For extra nutrition and a creamy, nutty flavour, stir a spoonful of almond butter into hot porridge.
Swirled into Porridge
For a satisfying smoothie that's ideal for hectic mornings, blend almond butter with bananas, milk, and honey.
Almond Butter Banana Smoothie
For a healthy twist and nutty flavour, drizzle warm almond butter over pancakes rather than syrup.
Almond Butter Pancake Topping
For a well-balanced breakfast bowl, mix Greek yoghurt with fruits and seeds and add a spoonful of almond butter.
Mixed into Yoghurt Bowls
For crunch and sweetness, add almond butter to a breakfast sandwich or pair it with slices of fresh apple.
Almond Butter and Apple Slices
Add almond butter to overnight-soaked oats for a flavourful, creamy, and convenient breakfast option.
Almond Butter Overnight Oats
