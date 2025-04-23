Apr 23, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
7 delicious South Indian egg dishes that are high in protein
Muskaan Gupta
Are you looking for strong flavours to increase your protein intake? These wholesome, filling South Indian egg dishes are ideal for lunch. These are 7 delectable, high-protein South Indian egg dishes.
Curry leaves, onions, and spices are pan-fried with boiled eggs. A quick, flavourful dish that goes well with rasam rice or chapatis.
Egg Masala Fry
A spiced egg mixture is poured over a crispy dosa and cooked until golden. It's a substantial and high-protein take on the traditional South Indian breakfast.
Egg Dosa
Curry made with tamarind, boiled eggs, and traditional spices. This dish pairs well with steamed rice and is tangy and slightly spicy.
Egg Puli Kuzhambu
Turmeric, green chillies, and onions are cooked with soft scrambled eggs. This nutrient-dense, fast preparation goes well with rasam or sambar.
Egg Podimas (Scrambled Egg Curry)
Boiled eggs sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and spices in a semi-dry dish. Delicious as a side dish or even wrapped in wraps.
Muttai Thokku (Egg Roast)
Simmering boiled eggs in a smooth gravy made with poppy seeds and coconut. This mildly spiced kurma pairs well with plain rice, parotta, or idiyappam.
Egg Kurma
For a high-protein lunch, try this spicy, tangy curry made with boiled eggs simmered in a rich tomato-onion gravy, which goes well with rice or dosa.
Egg Curry (Muttai Kuzhambu)
