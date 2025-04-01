7 delicious sabudana recipes for Navratri fasting

During the Navratri fast, sabudana is a popular ingredient because it provides a light yet filling meal option. These foods, which range from khichdi to vada, are tasty and nourishing. These are seven delectable Navratri fasting sabudana recipes.
Made with soaked sabudana, peanuts, green chillies, and spices, this dish is flavourful and light, making it ideal for a filling and stimulating Navratri fasting meal.
Sabudana Khichdi
Made with peanuts, mashed potatoes, and sabudana, these golden and crispy deep-fried vadas make a tasty and crunchy snack while fasting.
Sabudana Vada
A creamy and mildly sweet dessert prepared with sabudana, milk, cardamom, and dry fruits, making it a perfect vrat-friendly treat.
Sabudana Kheer
A nutritious flatbread made with sabudana, mashed potatoes, and spices, cooked on a tawa, offering a wholesome and filling fasting meal.
Sabudana Thalipeeth
These pan-fried cutlets are made with sabudana, boiled potatoes, and spices, providing a tasty and healthy alternative to deep-fried fasting snacks.
Sabudana Tikki
A quick and delicious sweet treat made by combining roasted sabudana flour, ghee, and jaggery, ideal for an instant energy boost during fasting.
Sabudana Ladoo
Light and crispy fritters made with sabudana, potatoes, and peanuts, deep-fried to perfection, making them a flavourful and crunchy Navratri snack.