7 delicious no-bread veggie sandwiches you’ll love
Want to eat a healthier, lighter sandwich without bread? These inventive vegetable options are low in carbohydrates, tasty, and filling. You'll love these 7 delectable veggie sandwiches without bread.
A colourful, crunchy, and wholesome alternative to sandwiches are bell peppers that have been halved and filled with avocado, black beans, corn, and cherry tomatoes.
Stuffed Bell Pepper Halves
With no bread, roasted red peppers, cream cheese, and herbs are rolled around thin slices of courgette to create a little taste explosion.
Courgette Roll-Ups
A crisp, healthy, and refreshing sub-style sandwich is made by hollowing out a half of a cucumber and stuffing it with hummus, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes.
Cucumber Sub Sandwich
For a juicy, earthy-tasting sandwich, use grilled Portobello mushrooms as "buns" and stuff them with spinach, tomato, and goat's cheese.
Portobello Mushroom Bun
Every bite of halved avocados loaded with chopped vegetables, chickpeas, and lemon juice offers a creamy texture and healthful goodness.
Avocado Boat Sandwich
Slices of grilled cauliflower serve as a solid foundation for additional grilled vegetables, creating a nutrient-dense, breadless sandwich alternative.
Cauliflower Slab Sandwich
A light yet flavourful sandwich that is perfect for summer meals is made with thick tomato slices layered with mozzarella, basil, and pesto sauce.
Tomato Tower Sandwich
